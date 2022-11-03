Thursday will be partly sunny and mild

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly sunny and continued mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low in the lower 50s.

Quiet weather will continue Friday and Saturday, with cool nights and mild afternoons. Patchy dense fog and low clouds will be possible Friday and Saturday morning as more low-level moisture moves into the region. Highs this weekend through early next week will reach the upper 70s. The first week of November looks like it will be the warmest first week of this month in Richmond in 19 years.

Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday. The sunrise next Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Hurricane Lisa is now inland over Belize and will weaken as it moves westward through southern Mexico. Hurricane Martin is over the open waters of the central Atlantic and is expected to reach category 2 strength before weakening over the North Atlantic late this week.

