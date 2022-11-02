Mostly Cloudy and Mild Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Slightly cooler weather will move into the area this morning as high pressure settles over the eastern U.S. At the same time, an upper-level low pressure system will move into the Mid-Atlantic from the Southern Plains, bringing increasing cloud cover to the area today. The main energy of the low will move overhead late Wednesday night, bringing a few showers to the area. Skies will gradually clear by Thursday morning.

A broad ridge of high pressure will continue to strengthen over the region, keeping above normal temperatures in place. Highs this weekend will be nearing the 80-degree mark in a few spots. The first week of November looks like it will be the warmest first week of this month in Richmond in 19 years. Rain chances will be very limited this weekend into early next week.

This is our final week on Daylight Saving Time for this year. Clocks "fall back" one hour at 2 a.m. next Sunday, November 6. The sunrise next Sunday is 6:39 a.m. and the sunset is 5:06 p.m.

Tropical Storm Lisa is expected to become a category 1 hurricane tonight or tomorrow morning before making landfall in Belize Wednesday afternoon.

