Sunny and colder today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 20s.

Skies will be mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. A westerly breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s this afternoon.

Clouds will increase tonight. It will be a few degrees warmer than last night, but most areas will be still be in the 20s.

Sunday will have some morning clouds and a very slight chance of a few flurries. Clouds will break for some sun by afternoon. Highs will be 45-50. A cold front may cause a rain or snow shower Sunday evening and Sunday night, mostly across northern and eastern VA.

A punch of colder air will arrive Monday into Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.

Another cold front may bring a rain or snow shower Wednesday evening and Wednesday night.

After highs in the low to mid-50s on Thursday, highs will fall back into the low and mid-40s Friday through next Sunday.

