Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

More sunshine and cooler for Friday

Colder air arrives over the next few days
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Colder air will continue moving into the region over the weekend, when highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the 20s. A disturbance will cross the region on Sunday, reinforcing the colder air early next week. This might even trigger a passing flurry or two.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 40s, with overnight lows mostly in the 20s. A few outlying communities may experience early morning temperatures in the upper teens.

Temperatures will moderate later in the week, with highs back into the 50s by Thursday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Closings & Delays

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

CBS 6 Weather Authority
Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
"Entertainment Tonight" on CBS 6

Watch 'Entertainment Tonight' weekdays at 7 p.m. followed by CBS 6 News at 7:30 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone