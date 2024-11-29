More sunshine and cooler for Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be plenty of sunshine on Friday, with afternoon highs in the low 50s.

Colder air will continue moving into the region over the weekend, when highs will be in the 40s and overnight lows will be in the 20s. A disturbance will cross the region on Sunday, reinforcing the colder air early next week. This might even trigger a passing flurry or two.

Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low 40s, with overnight lows mostly in the 20s. A few outlying communities may experience early morning temperatures in the upper teens.

Temperatures will moderate later in the week, with highs back into the 50s by Thursday.

