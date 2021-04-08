Not as warm today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with more clouds as the afternoon wears on. Highs will range from the lower 60s right up against the coast, to the low/mid 70s across central VA. Winds will be E/SE 8-18 mph. A few scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible across far western and southwestern VA by late afternoon/early evening, and a few of these may drift into central VA by late evening.

There will be the chance of some showers overnight with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More clouds will be around on Friday with the chance of some showers in the morning. Some scattered storms will be possible towards evening. Highs will range from the lower 60s at the coast to the upper 60s/lower 70s across central VA.

Saturday will be warmer with mixed clouds and sunshine. Scattered storms will occur, mainly late in the day. Highs will be 75-80.

Sunday will have some showers around in the morning. As a cold front passes through during the day, some scattered storms will be possible. Highs will be around 80.

Temperatures first half of next week will remain above normal, with highs in the low to mid 70s, and lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

