Not as cold today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a mostly clear and cold morning with temps in the teens and 20s. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Lows tonight will be mainly in the low to mid 20s. There will be a few clouds around, and some flurries are possible in northern VA.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 40s.

Highs will get back to around 50 on Tuesday. A cold front may bring a spotty shower.

It will be much colder behind the cold front, with highs in the 30s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the teens and lower 20s.

We are watching a potential system for Friday into Saturday. As of now, it looks like it may provide a couple of rain or snow showers. We will continue to keep an eye on it. Some computer models are suggesting a possible coastal storm, but most of the models have little to no precipitation.

