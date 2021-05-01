Nice weekend with a warming trend

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a clear and cooler morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Winds have decreased a bit, but there will still be some stronger gusts near the coast this morning.

Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the mid 40s to the lower 50s.

Sun with mix with increasing high clouds on Sunday. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Some showers are likely Monday, along with the chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

It will be hotter and more humid on Tuesday. Most of the day will be dry, although an isolated storm cannot be ruled, especially well west of I-95. This will likely be the hottest day of 2021 so far, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The Richmond record high is 92. Tuesday night will stay warm with lows in the mid 60s. The record "warm" low temp is 66.

Some showers will be around on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

Thursday will be dry with highs in the lower 70s.

Another round of rain is on tap for Friday. It will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Much of next weekend is looking dry with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

