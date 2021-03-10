Near-record highs for today; red flag warning in place

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be mostly sunny, breezy and very warm. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s. The Richmond record high is 82° from 1990. Winds will gust over 25 mph.

Due to the dry ground, gusty winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures, the coastal area is under a red flag warning for Thursday. This is changed from a previously issued fire weather watch by the National Weather Service.

A cold front will move southward on Friday, bringing the chance of a few showers. Highs will range from the lower 60s north to the mid 70s south.

The weekend will be mainly dry and cooler with variably cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. This is the weekend we "spring forward" the clocks one hour to Daylight Saving Time. This occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday. Sunday's sunrise will be 7:21 a.m. and the sunset will be 7:15 p.m.

A storm system will spread some rain into the area Monday into early Tuesday. There is the potential for some wintry mix near I-81 and in northern VA. Highs will be in the 40s.

Another system will bring the chance of showers on Wednesday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

