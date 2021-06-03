Muggy with strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be a muggy afternoon with skies mostly cloudy at times. Scattered storms will turn more numerous this afternoon into this evening. Storm threat will be higher south and southeast of Richmond for a good portion of the afternoon. A line of storms is also expected to approach from the west by late afternoon. This may weaken before it gets to the metro, but storms could be strong west of I-95.

There is the risk of severe weather, with damaging winds the primary threat. Rotation is possible in isolated storms, so there is a very minor tornado threat. Locally heavy rainfall will occur, with over 1" possible in some storms. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Some showers and rumbles of thunder will continue tonight. It will stay muggy with lows 65-70.

Friday will have variable cloudiness and highs in the low to mid 80s. It will remain fairly humid. A few showers are possible in the morning, with scattered storms in the afternoon. Isolated storms could have strong gusts.

Between now and late Friday, any shower or storm will produce very heavy rainfall. Locations that get hit with multiple storms may pick up a few inches of rain.

The weekend will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Most of the weekend will be dry with sunshine. An isolated storm can't be ruled out Saturday afternoon in a spot or two.

It will stay hot and moderately humid much of next week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

