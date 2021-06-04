Muggy with a few more storms today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will break for sunshine today. More clouds will bubble up during the afternoon, and a disturbance will cause scattered storms this afternoon into early evening. Storm chances are a little higher north of I-64. Locally heavy downpours will occur, and isolated storms could produce strong gusts. It will stay muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Clouds will decrease tonight, and it will stay moderately humid. Lows will range from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs near or above 90 away from the coast. While we can't rule out an isolated pop-up storm, most areas will remain dry.

Scattered storm chances will be around most of next week. It will stay humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Cooler weather is expected late in the week.

