Muggy weekend with a few scattered storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's a muggy morning with some patches of fog. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today, with more clouds east of I-95. There will be the chance of some scattered storms this afternoon, with the best chance for rain in eastern VA. Storms will be scattered, but any storm that does develop will have heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s for I-95 and east, with mid to upper 80s west.

Sunday will continue to be muggy with the chance of a few storms around. Highs will be 85-90.

The week ahead will have highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Much of this period will be dry, but a few isolated pop-up storms are possible.

Henri is located about 200 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras. It will move to the north-northeast today, then curve northwestward, making a landfall on Long Island Sunday afternoon. Henri will remain far enough away to keep impacts to Virginia minimal. It will provide extra moisture to any storms that develop this weekend, and it will create rough surf and rip currents for the beaches of Virginia and North Carolina.

Grace made landfall as a hurricane with 125 mph winds in eastern Mexico, well south of Texas. It will move westward and weaken.

Another disturbance is being watched in the far eastern Atlantic, but it does not show any big signs of major development.

More info is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

