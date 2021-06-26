Muggy weekend, turning hotter

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some clouds and fog around this morning, and the chance for an isolated shower. Clouds will break for some sun at times today, and there is the slight chance of an isolated storm or two. Rain chances will be a little higher east of I-95. It will be muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible, mainly in western VA.

It will stay muggy most of the week as the heat builds. Highs will be in the lower 90s Monday, and the low to mid 90s Tuesday through Friday. A few scattered storms are possible the second half of the week.

