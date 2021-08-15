Muggy, but not as hot

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front continues to move southward through the area. It continues to be muggy, and there will be areas of fog around. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with some breaks in spots. There will be the chance of some showers and storms during the day, with higher chances during the afternoon and evening. Due to the muggy conditions, any shower or storm will produce locally heavy rainfall. Highs will range from the upper 70s far northwest to the mid 80s south.

There will be some showers and areas of fog around tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Monday will be a similar day, with muggy conditions and a chance of showers and storms off & on. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the remainder of the week. A few spots may hit 90. There will be the chance of at least a few scattered showers and storms each day.

Tropics: Fred is expected to strengthen and regain tropical storm status, making a landfall near the Florida/Alabama border Monday night.

Tropical Storm Grace is near Puerto Rico and will track northwestward over Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Monday. It will move between Florida and Cuba mid-week, then move into the central Gulf Of Mexico. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

