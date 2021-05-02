Much warmer today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be warmer today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Sunshine will mix with increasing clouds. It will be breezy with some gusts over 20 mph this afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Low temperatures will be very warm, staying in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Monday will have mostly cloudy periods. It won't rain the whole day, but there will be off and on showers and storms. Organized severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could have some wind gusts over 40 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and it will turn more humid.

Tuesday will be 2021's hottest so far, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. The humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees hotter. Rain chances are pretty low, but there may be a few isolated storms, especially well west of I-95.

Another system will bring some showers and storms to the area on Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Thursday will be dry and cooler with highs around 70.

Another chance of rain arrives on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Much of next weekend looks to be dry. Highs will be in the 60s to lower 70s.

