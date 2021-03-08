Much warmer the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. --Today will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. The normal high is in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s, and Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 70s.

An approaching front may cause a shower on Friday, mostly north of I-64. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

That front will move southward Friday night into Saturday, possibly causing a shower or two. Highs Saturday will range from the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south.

Sunday is looking dry with highs in the mid 50s.

A few showers are possible Monday, with a better chance Monday night and Tuesday.

