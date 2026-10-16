Much warmer Friday before another shot of cool air

RICHMOND, Va. — A warm front will lift northward through the area early Friday. Clouds and fog will give way to sunshine for the afternoon. Highs will reach 85-90°.

A strong cold front will move the region Friday evening, bringing a chance of showers and gusty storms.

Some showers will be around Saturday morning, with drier air working in for the afternoon. Temperatures much of the day will be 55-60°. It will be quite breezy with gusts over 25 mph.

With high pressure overhead, Sunday morning will be chilly with lows away from the coast 35-40°. Some colder pockets north and west could dip to the lower 30s. Frost/freeze alerts are possible.

Highs will be in the lower 60s Sunday, the mid 60s Monday, and near 70° Tuesday.

A coastal low may be close enough to bring some showers towards the end of the week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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