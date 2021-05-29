Much cooler with rain

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see rain on and off during today. There could be some thunder, mainly across far southern and southeastern VA. Temperatures early this morning will max out in the upper 60s and lower 70s in the metro, with 60s to the north. As a cold front sinks southward, temperatures will fall during the day, with afternoon temps in the 50s to lower 60s. Rain chances will ramp back up later this evening and overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some showers around. The best chance of rain will be the first half of the day. It will be quite cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s to lower 60s. The record coolest high temperature for Richmond is 58 from 1971.

Additional rainfall from this morning through late Sunday will likely exceed 1/2 inch in many locations. There is the potential for totals over one inch.

Memorial Day will be dry with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will be in the 80s the rest of the week. Scattered storm chances will return Wednesday, and increase later in the week.

