Much cooler weather for Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. --Much cooler and drier air has moved in overnight giving us a nice cool start to our Tuesday. Expect breezy sunshine today with highs in the lower 60s and wind gusts to 25mph. Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees cooler than Monday's record high in central Virginia.

Quiet weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s and low 70s Thursday afternoon. Subtropical Storm Nicole formed today and will likely bring rain to central Virginia Friday through midday Saturday. Much of the Piedmont and Tidewater could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain.

Much cooler weather is expected Sunday through early next week. Overnight lows could reach the 20s Monday and Tuesday mornings.

