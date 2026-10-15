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Much cooler Thursday with scattered showers

Another strong cold front arrives Friday night
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. —The temperature will steadily fall during the day Thursday, with low 70s at sunrise around Richmond and mid 60s by sunset. Scattered showers will be possible, especially between mid morning and mid afternoon.

A warm front will lift northward through the area early Friday morning. Skies will initially be mostly cloudy, but sunshine will return in the afternoon and highs should reach the mid 80s.

A strong cold front will arrive a little after sunset Friday, bringing breezy conditions and a few showers to the area Friday night into Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will struggle to get out of the 50s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will be chilly as high pressure settles into the region. A large part of Virginia will be under a freeze warning or frost advisory. The rest of Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool.

The weather next week will be seasonal, with cool nights and mild afternoons. Medium range models hint at a coastal low developing early next week. We'll keep you aware of any potential impacts to Virginia should this low materialize.

The Atlantic basin remains very quiet, with no significant tropical disturbances.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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