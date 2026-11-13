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Much cooler Friday through the weekend

Freeze Watch Friday night
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RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be breezy and cold under partly sunny skies. It will be much cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday night will be colder with lows mainly in the low to mid 30s away from the coast, but our coldest outlying areas will dip into the upper 20s. A freeze watch is in effect well away from the coast for areas that have not had a freeze this season.

The rest of the 7-day forecast remains dry.

Highs Saturday through Monday will be in the low to mid 50s, with a few upper 40s possible northwest.

Overnight lows will range from the upper 20s to the mid 30s, with frost/freeze conditions occurring for multiple mornings.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s on Tuesday, and the 60s the rest of the week.

drought nov 12 2026.png

This week's drought monitor shows very subtle improvements since last Tuesday.

The area of severe drought dropped slightly, as did areas that have been very dry.

The amount of Virginia with near-normal rainfall levels increased 3% to 27%.

Severe to extreme drought continues to plague a lot of southern Virginia, and areas southwest of Farmville to near Danville.

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