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Mostly sunny and very warm Thursday; cold front arrives Friday

Rain from Isaias likely Sunday into Monday
Tom's Morning Weather
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. A cold front will arrive late Friday bringing slightly milder air to the region Friday.

High clouds will begin to move into the area Friday and will thicken Saturday ahead of Isaias.

The storm is expected to strengthen to a hurricane before making landfall late this week along the northern Gulf Coast. This track would result in 1-2" of rain across a large part of Virginia, with locally 2-3" possible. Timing of the rain as of today would be mid-morning Sunday through Monday morning.

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