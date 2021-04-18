Most areas staying dry today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clearing across the area and temperatures are falling. Low temperatures this morning will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We will see sunshine this morning, with some clouds increasing this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s. A shower or sprinkle is possible by late afternoon well north and northwest, and in the metro this evening.

A couple of showers will be around tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with some showers around, mainly in the morning. Highs will be range from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A strong cold front will pass on Wednesday with some showers. Highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s by early afternoon, then fall as northwesterly winds turn gusty.

Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the 30s. Some frost will be possible if the winds turn light enough.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lows will be in the 30s again Thursday night, with some frost likely.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70 at the end of the week. Some showers are possible late Saturday and Sunday.

