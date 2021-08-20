More storms possible into this evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will break for some sun in spots this afternoon. There will still be the chance for some thunderstorms around, with chances higher south of I-64. A flash flood watch remains in effect. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Tonight will be muggy with a few more storms possible. Lows will be around 70.

Saturday will have some sun with variable cloudiness. There will be the chance of widely scattered storms, with chances higher near the coast. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will also have variable cloudiness with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few scattered showers or storms will be possible.

Next week will be fairly hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tropics: Henri is located between the East Coast and Bermuda. It is expected to become a hurricane and track parallel to the East Coast, but well offshore of the Mid-Atlantic. Its proximity will create rough surf and dangerous rip currents at the VA & NC beaches this weekend. Henri may make a landfall in New England by Sunday evening.

Grace is in the Bay of Campeche and is tracking westward towards Mexico, and will remain well south of Texas.

Another disturbance is being monitored in the eastern Atlantic. It shows very low signs of development, and it should remain in the eastern Atlantic.

More info can be found in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

