More humid with rain chances increasing

RICHMOND, Va. -- A front sitting across the area will wiggle northward this afternoon. Clouds will break up a bit, especially south of Richmond, with skies ranging from partly to mostly cloudy. Rain chances will increase by late afternoon into this evening. Some thunderstorms will occur, and some storms could produce strong gusts. It is not out of the realm of possibility for a few storms to rotate by this evening, so we will be keeping a watchful eye on that. It will be humid with temps ranging from the low 80s north, to the lower 90s south.

Tonight will be humid with showers likely, and the chance of some thunder. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s across the metro, with some 50s well northwest.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with off & on showers. It won't rain the entire day, but there will be frequent showers. A few storms are possible in far southern and southeastern VA. Highs will range from the low/mid 60s north, to the low/mid 70s south.

Rain chances will decrease on Sunday, but there will still be some showers around, especially in the morning. It will be quite cool with highs only in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Memorial Day will be dry with some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Highs will warm through the 80s the rest of the week. Scattered storms will return mid-week.

