More clouds today, turning hotter this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will increase across the area today. There will be the chance of a shower this morning for western and northwestern VA. A few widely scattered showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, with the best chance west of I-95. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s across central VA, but there will be some 60s in northwestern VA & also along the coast.

Tonight will be a little warmer with the chance of a shower. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Monday will average mostly cloudy, but there will be more breaks to the northeast. A few showers are possible, but the best chance for rain will be in far southwestern VA. Highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Much of the area will be dry on Tuesday, but an isolated shower cannot be ruled out, mainly west of I-95. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Heat will increase across the region the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid 80s Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday, and near or above 90° Friday through Sunday. No organized rain is expected, but an isolated afternoon storm may pop up in a few locations.

