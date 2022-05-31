It's going to get hotter and more humid the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday through Thursday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 95-100. Highs will be in the 80s along the coast. An isolated storm is possible well north and west of Richmond on Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday, as a cold front moves into the region. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the low 90s. A shower or thunderstorm remains possible on Friday before the front moves off the coast. Highs on Friday will be in the low and mid 80s.

Next weekend is looking dry and pleasant, with highs in the low 80s and overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

