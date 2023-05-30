Showers and storms possible through midweek

RICHMOND, Va. -- The unsettled pattern will stick around through Tuesday and Wednesday. While we might see a few occasional breaks of sun, scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be around each day. Highs will be in the low 70s Tuesday, and the mid 70s on Wednesday.

The pattern will break down later this week, with more sunshine Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s Thursday and the mid 80s on Friday.

This weekend will remain warm, with the possibility of a few passing showers or thunderstorms Saturday through Monday. Highs will be in the 80s.

