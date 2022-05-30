RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most areas, but closer to 80 along the coast. The humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees hotter. Winds will be under 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 95-100. Highs will be in the 80s along the coast. An isolated storm is possible in a spot or two on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a decent chance of storms on Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

It will be less humid and not as hot at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s. Next weekend is looking dry.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.