Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Hotter and more humid

Posted at 3:39 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 03:39:47-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid today. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s in most areas, but closer to 80 along the coast. The humidity will make it feel a couple of degrees hotter. Winds will be under 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, warm and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday & Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index 95-100. Highs will be in the 80s along the coast. An isolated storm is possible in a spot or two on Wednesday.

A cold front will bring a decent chance of storms on Thursday. Highs will range from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

It will be less humid and not as hot at the end of the week with highs in the lower 80s. Next weekend is looking dry.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone