Warmer today, hot most of this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are mainly clear this morning, but there will be some areas of fog. Sunshine will mix with some clouds today. It will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s (but 70s near the coast).

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with an afternoon heat index a couple of degrees higher. Highs will be near 80 along the coast.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be hot and humid. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will be 95-100.

A cold front will bring scattered storms later in the day on Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Friday will be cooler and less humid with the chance of a storm or two. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

As of now, dry weather is expected next weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.