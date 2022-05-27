Tornado watch issued for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system and cold front will bring some showers and storms to the area on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of Central Virginia through 2 p.m.

Rain chances in central VA will increase by late morning, with storms likely in the afternoon.

Some storms may be severe, with strong winds and hail as the main threats. Isolated rotating storms are possible, but the chance is fairly low. Any storm that develops will produce heavy rainfall. It will be more humid, and highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Much of Saturday will be dry, with just the slight chance of a shower or storm. It will be less humid with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Memorial Day will be mostly sunny, hotter and more humid with highs around 90.

Hot and humid weather is expected Tuesday-Thursday of next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. Cooler weather will return later in the week.

