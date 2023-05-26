A look at your holiday weekend forecast

RICHMOND, Va. -- Friday will be partly cloudy, then mostly cloudy with highs in the low/mid 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 50s.

An area of low pressure over the southeastern US will bring a chance of showers each day of the holiday weekend. As of now, it looks like the highest chance of rain may occur on Sunday. An area of high pressure to our north will try to push the rain farther south, so further adjustment on the rain chances may occur. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, and around 80 on Memorial Day.

The unsettled pattern will begin to break down around mid-week. Warmer weather is expected later next week, with highs closer to 90.

