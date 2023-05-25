Cooler temps over the next few days

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be cooler with a cloud/sun mix and highs ranging from the mid 60s to the lower 70s.

Lows Friday morning will be in the 40s to lower 50s, with highs reaching the mid 70s.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. The exact track will determine how much rain we will get, but there will be at the least a chance of a few showers each day from Saturday through Tuesday. Saturday looks to be mainly cloudy and cool with a chance for showers later in the day. The high will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.