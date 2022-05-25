Patchy drizzle and a few light rain showers Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will remain cloudy and cool with drizzle or light showers at times. Breezes out of the northeast will keep the cool, damp air in place through tonight and a good portion of Thursday. The high today will only be in the mid 60s.

We'll begin to warm some Thursday, especially by afternoon with highs returning to the 70s, and could reach the low 80s on Friday. A weak cold front will bring a round of showers and storms to the area Friday into early Saturday morning, followed by mostly dry and increasingly warm weather through the remainder of the weekend and Memorial Day.

