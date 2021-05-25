Warm today, near-record heat on Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a variably cloudy and seasonably warm day, with highs in the low to mid 80s. The day will start under mostly cloudy skies, then become partly sunny by afternoon.

Heat will rapidly return to the area Wednesday, and highs could reach the mid 90s. The record to beat in Richmond is 94 degrees. A few storms will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. Thursday should a hot and mostly dry day, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The pattern will become more active over the holiday weekend, with a good chance for showers and storms late Friday, and a continued lower chance Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be much milder over the weekend, with highs remaining in the 70s.

