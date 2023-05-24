Watch Now
Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer

Low pressure could bring rain to the area over the holiday weekend
Posted at 7:05 AM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 07:06:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. --Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. There will be more clouds tonight with a low in the mid 50s. A cold front will move through the area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, keeping highs in the low 70s will a cloudy start.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing a good chance of rain to the area this weekend. The exact details regarding the position and strength of this system will change slightly over the next several days.

