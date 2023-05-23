Pleasant weather throughout the work week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be another seasonal day, with highs in the mid 70s under partly sunny skies, slightly cooler than what we experienced Monday. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and a little warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will move through the area in the pre-dawn hours Thursday, keeping highs in the low to mid 70s.

An area of low pressure will develop over the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, bringing a good chance of rain to the area this weekend. The exact details regarding the position and strength of this system will change slightly over the next several days.

