Much cooler and breezy start to week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be significantly cooler with highs in the low 70s. It will be a mainly cloudy day, with the possibility for showers, particularly later in the day. Some decent rain is likely later Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a rather cool day, with temperatures remaining in the 60s.

A warm front will lift towards the region on Wednesday, possibly triggering a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. It will remain somewhat cool, with highs close to 70. However, the front will move north of us on Tuesday, bumping highs back into the mid 80s. A few more scattered showers and storms are possible later in the day.

Another cold front will move into the area, keeping the threat for showers and a few scattered storms around on Friday. Then behind the front, drier weather should move in for the holiday weekend. Highs will be in the 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s and low 60s.

