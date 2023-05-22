Monday will be mostly sunny, looking to a dry week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It will be a bit cooler near the coast. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with a low in the mid 50s.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry with highs in the 70s (again cooler near the coast), and lows in the low 50s (mid to upper 40s in rural locations).

There's the possibility it could turn more unsettled by the beginning of the Memorial Day weekend with low pressure near the coast. As of now rain chances remain relatively low, but stay in touch for further updates in case the situation changes.

