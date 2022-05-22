Hot & humid with some late-day storms

RICHMOND, Va. -- It will be hot and humid again today, with just a minor drop in temps compared to Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s, with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated storm or two is possible by mid-afternoon, but storms will be more likely this evening as a cold front moves in from the west. Any storm that develops will have heavy downpours, and a few storms could produce strong gusts and perhaps some hail.

Monday will be significantly cooler with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers. Rain chances will be highest in the evening into Monday night.

Rain chances will be higher on Tuesday with highs 65-70.

A few scattered showers or storms are possible Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A warm front will lift northward on Thursday, pushing highs back into the mid 80s. A few showers and storms are possible.

On Friday, a cold front will bring the chance of some scattered storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Behind that front, drier weather will return for next weekend. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some 90s are possible again by Memorial Day.

