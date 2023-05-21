Sunny and less humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Clouds will continue to decrease from northwest to southeast, leading to a mostly sunny day. Some haze is possible, due to some wildfire smoke from Canada. It will turn less humid with highs 75-80 for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Tonight will be clear with lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. It will be cooler near the coast.

The rest of the week looks mainly dry with highs 75-80, with cooler temps near the coast. Overnight lows will be 50-55 for most locations, but 40s will occur in outlying areas.

