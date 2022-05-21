Record highs today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a warm and humid morning with temps ranging from the upper 60s to the mid 70s.

Today will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be hot and humid again today with highs in the mid to upper 90s away from the coast. The Richmond record high is 93° from 1962, and it will likely be broken by at least a few degrees. The peak afternoon heat index will surpass 100° in some locations. Most areas will remain dry today, but an isolated storm is possible towards evening, mostly well west of I-95.

Sunday will still be hot and humid, but highs will be a few degrees lower, mostly in the lower 90s. The peak afternoon heat index will be in the mid to upper 90s. The day will average partly cloudy. There could be a passing shower early in the morning, but there will be a better chance of a few scattered storms from late afternoon through the evening as a cold front moves through. Any storm that does develop may have some stronger wind gusts.

The threat for at least a few scattered showers and storms will be around most of next week. It will be much cooler the first half of the week with highs in the 70s. Highs will get back into the 80s Thursday through next weekend. Our unsettled pattern should break down after Friday.

