A warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be areas of low clouds and fog this morning, especially near I-95. A few showers are possible in far eastern and southeastern VA this morning.

Clouds will give way to some sunshine during the day. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. An approaching cold front will cause some scattered showers and storms. These will reach our northwestern counties by late afternoon, and the metro during the evening. Rain chances will increase after 7 p.m., and rain could be a bit steady through midnight.

Rain will exit southeastern VA Sunday morning, with skies becoming mostly sunny. Highs Sunday will be 75-80.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.

Rain chances the rest of the week will be very low, with highs mainly 75-80. Tuesday night will be the coolest night with lows in the 40s and lower 50s.

