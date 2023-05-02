Cool and breezy Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — A large, very slow moving area of low pressure over the Great Lakes will dislodge and move eastward by Thursday morning. This system will continue to keep us cool with variable cloudiness for the next few days. Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will gust from the W/SW up to 30 mph. A few sprinkles will be possible later in the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool with a low in the mid 40s.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with mostly cloudy skies and a high in the upper 50s and lower 60s, a few light showers will be possible through the day.

Temperatures will be on the way up later in the week, but still a bit below normal. There will be a mix of sun and clouds Thursday, with just the risk of a shower on Friday. Highs will be in the mid/upper 60s both days.

As of now, next week looks mainly dry with a warming trend. Highs will be around 70 Saturday, and in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center