More clouds today, warmer weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will average mostly cloudy today. There is the chance of a few showers, mostly across southeastern VA. Highs will be the upper 60s and lower 70s for most areas, but it will be cooler near the coast.

Much of Saturday will be dry with variable cloudiness. A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers and storms, mostly late in the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

There could be leftover showers Sunday morning southeast of Richmond. Skies will become partly cloudy. Highs will be 75-80.

The first half of next week is looking dry with highs 75-80. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

