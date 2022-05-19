Things are heating up Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. —Early showers Thursday morning will be gone by daybreak. Today will be partly cloudy and hot, with highs in the upper 80s and a few low 90s.

Record heat is possible Friday and likely Saturday as ridging develops over the Mid-Atlantic. An isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible each afternoon and evening, but most locations will remain dry.

A cold front will move through the area Sunday, bringing a good chance for showers and storms late in the day, followed by much cooler air. Showers will linger in the area through Monday. Highs will likely only reach the mid 70s behind the front on Monday and Tuesday, with a return to the low 80s on Wednesday.

