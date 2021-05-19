Late May warmth arrives in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- High pressure will continue to slowly strengthen over the region the next couple of days, resulting in warmer conditions each afternoon through Thursday.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s today, with upper 80s and low 90s Thursday. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies.

A back-door cold front will take the edge off the heat Friday, with much of the area staying in the 80s, and coastal areas potentially staying in the 70s. The cooler air mass won’t have much staying power and will erode quickly heading into the weekend.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will again reach the upper 80s and low 90s. A few thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday evening.

Another front will slip into the area early next week, bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms, as well as milder temperatures to the region.

