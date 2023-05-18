Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

Partly sunny and cool Thursday

Rain possible across southeast Virginia Friday
Posted at 7:09 AM, May 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-18 07:09:44-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be relatively mild, as an easterly on-shore breeze keeps highs relatively cool in the upper 60s and low 70s. More clouds arrive tonight as we fall into the lower 50s.

We'll have a complex pattern developing this weekend, with a weak cold front approaching from the northwest and a potential coastal low. Both features will affect Saturday, but the extent of rain is still very much uncertain. At this point, the eastern half of Virginia would have the best chance of rain. Sunday will be variably cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

A quiet weather pattern will be in place over the region through the middle of next week, bringing a series of days with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone