Partly sunny and cool Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be relatively mild, as an easterly on-shore breeze keeps highs relatively cool in the upper 60s and low 70s. More clouds arrive tonight as we fall into the lower 50s.

We'll have a complex pattern developing this weekend, with a weak cold front approaching from the northwest and a potential coastal low. Both features will affect Saturday, but the extent of rain is still very much uncertain. At this point, the eastern half of Virginia would have the best chance of rain. Sunday will be variably cloudy, with highs in the upper 70s.

A quiet weather pattern will be in place over the region through the middle of next week, bringing a series of days with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s.

