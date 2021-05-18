Big warm-up this week, 90s likely by Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The jet stream will continue to shift northward as deep high pressure develops over the eastern U.S. this week. This pattern will bring summer-like heat to the region with very little chance for rain.

Highs Today will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The warm-up will continue into Wednesday, with low to mid 80s for our first time in about two weeks. Highs should reach the upper 80s Thursday, and will likely hit 90 on Friday.

This weekend looks like a summer preview, with a good chance of highs reaching the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A few pop up thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon.

The pattern will temper some in late May, but our stretches of cool nights and mild afternoons are just about finished.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

