Some clearing in the skies and a little breezy for Wednesday

Posted at 7:07 AM, May 17, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A cloud sun mix with highs in the mid 70s today. North winds will blow from 10-20 mph. Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper 40s.

Today through Friday will be dry and pleasant spring days, with highs in the 70s.

We'll have a complex pattern developing this weekend, with a weak cold front approaching from the northwest and a potential coastal low. Both features will affect Saturday, but the extent of rain is still very much uncertain. At this point, the eastern half of Virginia would have the best chance of rain.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonal, with highs in the upper 70s.

