Scattered storms could become severe Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night

RICHMOND, Va. -- Highs will return to the mid to upper 70s Tuesday, with some areas across southern Virginia reaching the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will develop in the afternoon and evening, with some of the storms likely becoming severe with locally heavy rainfall. The showers will come to an end late Tuesday night into the pre-dawn hours Wednesday as a cold front moves through the area.

Wednesday through Friday will be dry and pleasant spring days, with highs in the 70s.

We'll have a complex pattern developing this weekend, with a weak cold front approaching from the northwest and a potential coastal low. Both features will affect Saturday, but the extent of rain is still very much uncertain. At this point, the eastern half of Virginia would have the best chance of rain.

Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy and seasonal, with highs in the upper 70s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android.